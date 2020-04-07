Community solar projects pledge £100k for local Covid-19 support

The Community for Renewables’ (CfR) collective of four community energy enterprises has mobilised £100,000 to support community organised aid networks amid coronavirus outbreak.

The funds have been raised by community-owned solar projects from surplus generation, which will now be given to coronavirus crisis funds

Ferry Farm Community Solar, Burnham and Western Energy, Gawcott Solar and Wiltshire Wildlife Community Energy, have allocated some of their community funds to support families facing financial difficulties.

Jake Burnyeat, Director of CfR, said: “Hopefully next year, they will return to their longer-term purpose of supporting their communities’ net zero transition and tackling fuel poverty, but at present, there is no greater need and no better way for the surplus funds to help people in their locality.”