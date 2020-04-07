innogy enters Taiwan’s offshore wind market

innogy has sealed an agreement with Asia Cement Corporation to continue the development of a 448MW offshore wind project off the coast of Taiwan.

The two companies will develop the Chu Feng offshore wind project, which intends to participate in the nation’s next grid allocation round.

The offshore wind farm will be located off the northwest coast of Taiwan near Hsinchu City.

Sven Utermöhlen, Senior Vice President Renewables Operations Offshore at innogy, said: “The government has plans to considerably increase the role of offshore wind energy in Taiwan’s electricity production.

“The Chu Feng project will enable us to enter this growing market with a strong local partner at our side, whose local expertise complements our global experience and technical know-how and who share our ambition to drive the growth of offshore wind in Taiwan.”