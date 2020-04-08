British Gas and Trussell Trust to support 1,200 food banks amid covid-19 crisis

UK energy supplier British Gas has joined hands with Trussell Trust to help food banks during the ‘unique’ Covid-19 crisis.

It has set up local networks of engineers and employees to deliver up to 50,000 food parcels per month and nearly 1,800 volunteers have signed up to allow doorstep deliveries, with more engineers being encouraged to donate directly to food banks.

Among the 1,200 food bank centres supported by the charitable trust, many have had to change operational workings to ensure assistance to ‘at risk’ people.

Emma Revie, Trussel Trust’s Chief Executive, said: “As the coronavirus pandemic develops, we’re working closely with food banks to support them to continue providing vital emergency food to people who can’t afford the essentials in a safe way.

“This partnership will help us get donated food to food banks for packing and then deliver those vital parcels to people who can’t afford food.”

British Gas has also extended support to its existing charity partner, Carers UK, after the charity witnessed a 60% increase in call demand in recent weeks.