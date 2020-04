British Gas will furlough around 3,800 employees as the coronavirus pandemic forces the company to scale back operations.

Parent company Centrica, which employs 20,000 people in Britain, said it was scaling-back operations to focus on emergency work and care for vulnerable customers

The staff will receive 100% of their usual salary, with 80% being provided by the government and the remainder by their employer.

E.ON UK, Npower and OVO Energy have also furloughed staff as a result of the pandemic.