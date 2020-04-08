Global power industry spent $5.91bn in February 2020

In February this year, the global power industry registered deals worth of $5.91 billion (£4.8bn).

This is according to analytics company GlobalData, which notes this value marked an increase of 111.1% over the previous month but a drop of 42.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.2 billion (£8.2bn).

In the last 12 months, the sector recorded 116 deals, with Europe coming on top with power industry deals totalling $2.18 billion (£1.76bn).

The top five power deals represented 61.9% of the overall value in February 2020, with Siemens in lead owing to its $1.22 billion (£988m) acquisition of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.