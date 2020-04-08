Podcast: Coping with Corona – Alex Goody, CEO of Gemserv

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the first of a series of talks with industry leaders to discuss how the energy sector is coping with the coronavirus crisis, ELN Editor Sumit Bose chatted with Alex Goody, the CEO of Gemserv.

They discussed business resilience and planning and how safety has to be the paramount issue for any employer, as well as his views on how the sector is coping with the crisis.

He said: “The industry is expected to be resilient and the regulator holds us to account for that and that’s why Gemserv has comprehensive plans in place for this.

“I think this event will advance moves to digitalise energy, any marginal provider may find themselves in trouble. I think it will speed up things around remote working and technology.

“I think, it also shows when people are aligned with government and the government takes strong action, then things can happen really, really quickly and if we took the same attitude to decarbonisation, things could happen really fast.”