Sweden-based Climeon receives SEK12m for energy recovery project

Swedish heat power supplier Climeon has received SEK12 million (£961,723) to further an energy recovery project in the steel industry.

In collaboration with steelmaker SSAB, the firm is developing a method of electricity generation from waste heat such as steam, flue gases and hot water.

Klara Helstad, Swedish Energy Agency, said: “With this grant, we want to contribute to more efficient use of waste heat at SSAB, while at the same time enable Climeon’s technology to reach a wider market and in the long term contribute to increased energy efficiency in the industry.”