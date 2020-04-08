Yorkshire Water extends support to small businesses during covid-19 crisis

Yorkshire Water has pledged support to all its partner small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) to help them during the Covid-19 crisis.

Amending the way it makes payments, the firm has decided to pay all 251 SMEs with 250 employees or fewer immediately, rather than within the normal payment period of 42 days.

Currently, Yorkshire Water spends £77 million a year on SMEs that will be paid as per the new payment model.

Andy Clark, Head of Procurement at Yorkshire Water said: “There are so many different ways that we’re helping Yorkshire through these difficult times and this doesn’t just include keeping everything flowing. By changing the way we pay our smaller suppliers, we can give them a quicker financial boost when they really need it the most.

“We work with a wide range of small and medium-sized businesses across Yorkshire and further afield and they all help in some way to keep our essential services going so it’s right that we support them during this important time.”

Due to their important role in providing water and wastewater services, several Yorkshire employees have also been identified as key workers to help with essential services.