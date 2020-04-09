Optimal offers free empty premises utility monitoring to reduce costs during COVID-19 crisis

Optimal Monitoring, an award-winning specialist in utility monitoring, has launched a unique offer to help businesses minimise empty building energy spend during the Coronavirus outbreak.

During these unprecedented times, Optimal is providing an empty building monitoring service, FREE OF CHARGE, using its game-changing EMMA AI solution. This offer is being provided as a gesture of goodwill to help businesses control and reduce financial commitments so funds are not wasted on unnecessary utility consumption. For 25 years, Optimal Monitoring has delivered Energy Monitoring, Analytics and Reporting Software that enables organisations to make smarter decisions about utility and energy consumption.

Duncan Everett, Optimal Managing Director, comments: “Right now everyone is feeling the pain. Staff costs have been cut as best they can be. Buildings have been closed. The next thing is to make sure that empty premises aren’t using energy unnecessarily. If you have half hourly data we’ll gie you EMMA AI at no charge as our contribution to the national response to get the country through this crisis” . With so many employees being furloughed, remote monitoring is crucial so companies have the real-time insight to act fast if faults or leaks occur in empty buildings. Now is the time to act.”

Optimal has the ability to identify anomalies and critically, send instructions straight to those tasked with managing estate efficiency. This results in faster rectification and significant cost savings if expensive issues arise with utilities or systems. This service can be delivered with a light touch internal management, zero visitor contact and dependable control from a remote specialist team.

EMMA AI, powered by Optimal Monitoring Limited, is a game-changing, artificial intelligence energy management platform. It empowers organisations to make smarter decisions about building utilities and energy consumption with a proactive approach to data actioning. It is a platform that is proven to deliver substantial payback (on our normal paid terms) from month one within many vertical markets including retail, hospitality & leisure, landlord & FM and public sector.

Duncan concludes: “We are an understanding business and want to do our bit to financially help industry during these difficult times – hence this free empty building monitoring service. Our specialist team continue to be operational and await your call.”

