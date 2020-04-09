Finance & Markets

US announces $4.5m for distributed energy professional training

The funding programme will give workers such as firefighters, first responders and safety officials up-to-date information on emergency responses

Divya Tiwari
Thursday 9 April 2020
Wind energy worker
Image: Shutterstock

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a $4.5 million (£3.6m) fund towards the training of professionals such as firefighters, first responders and safety officials engaged with distributed energy resources.

The Educational Materials for Professional Organizations Working on Efficiency and Renewable Energy Developments (EMPOWERED) funding programme will give these workers up-to-date information on emergency responses.

Highlighting the need to prepare for a ‘rapidly’ changing energy system, Efficiency and Renewable Energy Assistant Secretary, Daniel R Simmons, said: “Through this training programme, DOE can help these professionals easily understand and manage distributed energy systems so that they can focus on keeping America safe.”

The professionals in question are engaged with solar energy systems, storage systems, smart building technologies and electric vehicles (EVs) across the US.

