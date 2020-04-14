Biskit Controls commences heating innovation trial at the ‘Living Lab’

Scottish energy provider Biskit Controls has begun trials for its patented technology ‘Hydro Genie’.

The latest addition to Energy System Catapult’s 100-home Living Lab focuses on improving central home heating systems by removing oxygen bubbles from the circulatory water supply.

Earlier trials have shown energy savings of up to 49.8% for domestic homes and 39% for commercial assets.

The innovation seeks to gain from the real-world simulation at the Living Lab with real-time market testing and customer feedback.

Currently, the Hydro Genie System is fitted to five Living Lab homes with an extension planned for winters 2020.

Energy Systems Catapult also plans to start free virtual workshops for small and medium-sized enterprises to allow them to test and demonstrate innovations