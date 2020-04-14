Technology

Biskit Controls commences heating innovation trial at the ‘Living Lab’

The latest technology aims to enhance the performance of central water heaters, in a bid to lower bills and carbon emissions in the UK

ELN TV

Chhaya Dabas
More Articles
Tuesday 14 April 2020
Water pipes
Image: Shutterstock

Scottish energy provider Biskit Controls has begun trials for its patented technology ‘Hydro Genie’.

The latest addition to Energy System Catapult’s 100-home Living Lab focuses on improving central home heating systems by removing oxygen bubbles from the circulatory water supply.

Earlier trials have shown energy savings of up to 49.8% for domestic homes and 39% for commercial assets.

The innovation seeks to gain from the real-world simulation at the Living Lab with real-time market testing and customer feedback.

Currently, the Hydro Genie System is fitted to five Living Lab homes with an extension planned for winters 2020.

Energy Systems Catapult also plans to start free virtual workshops for small and medium-sized enterprises to allow them to test and demonstrate innovations

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast