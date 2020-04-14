Greek renewable projects granted extra time amid Covid-19 crisis

Greek renewable projects have been given more time to licence their operations because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

All the extensions and other measures taken in response to the Covid-19 crisis have been made into laws by the President of the Hellenic Republic. The aim is to protect renewable projects from being penalised because of the current closure of public services and construction delays.

The extra time is set to support projects with operating support (variable premium) agreements, with fixed completion deadlines, or those with licences and connection offers with deadlines which expire during 2020.

Greece will extend by six months, the duration of the installation licences and final grid connection agreements currently expiring on or before 30th June, for renewable energy and combined heat and power (CHP) projects.

For licences and grid connection offers expiring between 1st July until 31st December 2020, the Greek Government granted a four-month extension.