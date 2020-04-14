Podcast: Coping with Corona – Ian Funnell, CEO of ABB Power Grids UK

The coronavirus pandemic means there will be certain “work norms” that will never come back in the future.

That’s the suggestion from Ian Funnell, CEO ABB Power Grids UK, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose in the second of a series of talks to discuss how the energy sector is coping with the coronavirus crisis – he said the way of doing things will fundamentally change in many cases as “business legacy issues that we’ve dragged around with us for goodness knows how many decades and maybe even centuries will simply disappear”.