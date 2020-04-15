Coronavirus ’causes global emissions to fall by a quarter’

The economic slowdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in global carbon emissions falling by a quarter.

Carbon management software firm Emitwise suggests companies could continue reducing emissions along with boosting activity by engaging in better analysis and reporting of carbon emissions.

It notes this would provide benefits such as cost-savings, access to new markets and the provision of more green funding and capital.

Caroline Bartlett, Head of Carbon Accounting at Emitwise, said: “We’ve launched this report now as many businesses have already significantly reduced their emissions as an indirect result of Covid-19 and this is something that they should continue to progress once the outbreak is over.

“By better analysing and reporting on carbon emissions, organisations can generate huge business benefits at a challenging economic time while also maintain lower levels of emissions. It’s a win-win situation for business.”