US announces $30m for research in machine learning and AI

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has announced a $30 million (£23.7m) grant to further research in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).

The initiative focuses on developing ML and AI for predictive modelling and simulation focused on research across the physical sciences.

ML and AI research is also exploring use cases for “decision support” in managing complex systems and challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Secretary for Science at DOE, Paul Dabbar, said: “Both Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are among the most powerful tools we have today for both advancing scientific knowledge and managing our increasingly complex technological environment.

“This foundational research will help keep the US in the forefront as applications for ML and AI rapidly expand, and as we utilise this evolving technology to solve the world’s toughest challenges such as Covid-19.”