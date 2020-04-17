‘Clapping for NHS led to 950MW spike in electricity demand’

The clapping for the NHS and the key workers yesterday at 8pm generated a 950MW spike in electricity demand.

That’s according to National Grid ESO, which reported its control room saw a ‘huge’ rise in energy consumption, which is known as ‘pickup’ effect.

The company wrote on Twitter: “Wonderful to see Great Britain collectively clapping last night! Our control room saw a huge 950MW spike in electricity demand – what we call a ‘pickup’ effect – when you all went back inside to stick the kettle on and carry on with your evening.”

Wonderful to see Great Britain collectively #clapping last night! Our @NGControlRoom saw a huge 950MW spike in #electricity demand ⚡️ – what we call a 'pickup' effect – when you all went back inside to stick the kettle on and carry on with your evening #clapforourkeyworkers [1/2] pic.twitter.com/Pw6TXPiPpK — National Grid ESO (@ng_eso) April 17, 2020

It also suggests last Thursday’s clapping had caused a similar pickup, but yesterday rose slightly faster ‘most likely owing to a cloudier evening -meaning more lights being turned on’.