European power demand falls below five-year average amid Covid-19 outbreak

Energy demand across Europe has fallen ‘significantly’ below the 2015-2019 average range in many major European markets.

According to a recent study by analytical firm IHS Markit, France and Italy have witnessed a demand drop of up to 25%.

Catherine Robinson, Executive Director at IHS Markit, said: “Power demand is now significantly below the 2015-2019 range in many major European markets.

“There are signs that demand is stabilising in those markets with lockdowns in place the longest. Across much of Europe, the weekday profile now resembles what you would see during a typical weekend. For European power, every day is a Sunday.”

In contrast to most of Europe, Germany continues to see a high-power demand. The study attributes the upward curve to the 45% share of industrial demand in the country.