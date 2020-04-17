Siemens joins hands with Uniper to decarbonise energy generation

Uniper has entered a deal with Siemens Gas and Power to decarbonise power generation and promote the use of renewable energy.

Under the agreement, the two companies will focus on the development and usage of green hydrogen from renewable energy sources.

The agreement also sanctions the evaluation of Uniper’s existing gas turbines and storage facilities for hydrogen use.

Uniper has announced a target of becoming carbon-neutral in Europe by 2035 and expects the deal to help make this a reality.

Uniper CEO Andreas Schierenbeck said: “After the coal phase-out and the switch to a secure gas-based energy supply, the use of climate-friendly gas will be a major step towards successful energy system transformation; therefore, the decarbonisation of the gas industry, including gas-fired power generation, is essential if Germany and Europe are to achieve their climate targets.

“We are ready to invest and have set the strategic course to significantly accelerate the decarbonisation of our portfolio. In doing so, it is important to bundle energies, act openly in terms of technology and work with proven high-technology partners like Siemens.”

The partnership has also propelled the progress of ‘Brownfield transformation’ projects, that are designed to decarbonise coal-fired plants and integrate the use of ‘green gas’.