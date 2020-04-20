LG’s solar division aims to go carbon-neutral by 2030

The solar division of LG Electronics has committed to carbon-neutrality within a decade.

The firm has set up regular volunteer programmes for employees in all countries and plans to recycle 95% of its waste generated at production facilities. The company will also provide its customers with cherry trees as part of a green plantation drive.

Michael Harre, Vice President of the EU Solar Business Group at LG Electronics Germany, said: “At LG, we are continuously working on increasing the sustainability of our products in order to contribute to a better world.

“In the next few years, we will develop smarter products that work even more efficiently and networked, and that have also been produced under optimised conditions. But we also want to think outside the box and use campaigns such as cherry trees to further sensitise buyers to climate protection.”