Renewable software firm signs up gigawatt of offshore wind capacity

US Software solutions provider Clir Renewables has confirmed the onboarding of more than one gigawatt of European offshore wind assets until the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The announcement follows a steady rise in wind energy production, with Europe registering 3GW capacity generation in 2019.

In contrast, the global renewable sector has struggled to meet production in some cases due to harsh offshore conditions and turbine on turbine static, resulting in inadequate estimates of performance.

Craig McCall, Chief Revenue Officer at Clir, said: “Recent investment in offshore wind shows the enormous potential this technology has to power the clean energy transition. However, the long-term impacts of Covid-19 on the development of new projects remains uncertain.

“While much of 2020’s offshore capacity is in the late stages of construction, it is likely that there will be a drop in the number of new projects commissioned as the restrictions put in place on travel and working practices to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus impact the global supply chain.

“As such, it will be more important than ever for owners to make sure operational projects are producing as much energy as possible for as long as possible to meet ongoing energy demands.”