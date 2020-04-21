ScottishPower Renewables announces £8.2m in new funding for offshore wind farm in East Anglia

ScottishPower Renewables has announced £8.2 million of new funding for the development of an offshore wind farm in East Anglia, UK.

The East Anglia ONE wind farm is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and the Green Investment Group, valued at £2.5 billion.

The plant is expected to become fully operational by the end of 2020 and is expected to provide clean energy to over 630,000 UK homes annually.

Service provider CWind will contribute below-water repair and maintenance for the East Anglia ONE project, as part of a three-year contract.