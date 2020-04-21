Veolia produces hand sanitiser for waste and energy workers

To overcome supply shortages of hand sanitiser products during the coronavirus pandemic, Veolia has turned to its in-house laboratory facilities to manufacture its own.

The company explained that by using its specialist laboratory facilities in Ellesmere Port, it is now manufacturing its own sanitiser liquid to protect the workforce in essential waste, energy and water operations.

The team has made over 500 litres so far in two variants – one based on isopropanol, the other on ethanol.

The sanitiser is compliant with the latest Health and Safety Executive (HSE) requirements and follows recent World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer from Veolia UK and Ireland, commented: “As a company with key workers keeping waste, energy and water infrastructure operational we are also focused on keeping our dedicated teams safe.

“The new sanitiser, produced in our own labs, will mean we can ensure they will have the supplies they need to continue their critical roles supporting hospitals, electricity generation, waste collection, food production and the water industry.”