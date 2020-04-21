Vestas announces 400 layoffs amid coronavirus crisis

Vestas the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, has announced it will cut 400 jobs due to the ‘economic turmoil Covid-19 pandemic brings’.

The company intends to lay off approximately 400 employees, which will primarily affect locations in Denmark such as Aarhus and Lem, which will see technology projects halted.

Vestas’ temporary facility in Viborg, which was established to serve specific projects, will also be closed.

Henrik Andersen, President and CEO of Vestas, said: “We’re in a period of high uncertainty and by making a strategic decision on our product portfolio and reduce complexity, we sustain our competitiveness in the future and ensure we can adjust quickly to Covid-19 challenges.

“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to good colleagues and the timing for these decisions is never good, but our responsibility is to strengthen Vestas for long-term success. By making Vestas and wind energy more competitive, we want to provide the solutions that make the energy transition an integral part of rebuilding societies and economies, and ultimately creating jobs across the value chain.”