Bulb signs pledge to support UK businesses through Covid-19 crisis

Bulb has signed the C-19 pledge to help firms through the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the ‘first’ renewable energy supplier to join the group.

The company, which powers around 9,000 businesses with green energy, says it intends to support those most affected by the ongoing crisis.

Launched by former Cabinet Minister Rt Hon. Justine Greening, the aim of the C-19 Business Pledge is to mobilise corporate efforts towards tackling Covid-19 – it encourages businesses and universities to join forces and make a commitment to doing what they can to support vulnerable communities.

SSE signed up to the initiative earlier this month.