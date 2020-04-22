UN Chief: ‘Now is not the time for retreat on climate change’

António Guterres, UN Chief has called all countries to push for climate action because ‘now is not the time for retreat’.

Addressing a forum of leaders from small island developing states, UN Secretary-General stressed the world must work together to tackle the coronavirus crisis, which he called ‘the biggest test the world has faced since the Second World War’ – however, he stressed the world must not lose focus on climate change.

In a tweet he wrote: “The Covid-19 crisis is an unprecedented wake-up call. We need to turn the recovery into a real opportunity to build a better future.

“On this Earth Day join me in demanding a healthy and resilient future for people and planet.”