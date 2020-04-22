Vital offshore wind sectors ‘will require 77,000 trained workers by 2024’

To achieve 31GW of installed capacity, North America, China, Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea will require 77,000 trained workers by 2024.

This is according to a recent report published jointly by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the Global Wind Organisation (GWO) – it notes a trained workforce is necessary as global industries increase their focus on worker safety, job creation and long-term sustainability.

The report also highlights impediments to workforce training such as lack of training centres, in addition to the current pandemic disrupting turbine supply chains.

Jakob Lau Holst, CEO at GWO, said: “Having a GWO trained workforce is often the missing piece of the puzzle when considering a new offshore wind project in any given market, but this should be seen as a top priority in nascent markets to secure their long-term growth and create thousands of local jobs.

“The offshore wind industry needs to be a leader in health and safety to attract the best talent and ensure the sustainability of the workforce, having standardised training is the most effective way to accomplish this.”