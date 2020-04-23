British Gas among organisations working to distribute food to vulnerable people

British Gas is among the organisations working to distribute food to vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Alongside firms such as Sainsbury’s, The Entertainer, Palletforce and XPO Logistics, the energy giant is working to allow the Trussell Trust and FareShare to continue to distribute donated food from supermarkets, wholesalers and other food companies to food banks and community charities across the UK.

Food charity FareShare notes it has seen a steep rise in applications from charities and community groups across the UK who are in need of vital food supplies.

Matthew Bateman, Managing Director of Field Operations at British Gas, said: “This partnership is a great example of people and businesses coming together to help people who need it most.

“There are still so many of our people that want to do more to help people in need so by working with the Trussell Trust we can help get food and other essentials to those who really need it. We are in a unique position to help with our nationwide reach and with the third-largest fleet in the UK.”