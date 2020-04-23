Shell to invest in Australian gas project

Shell Australia has invested in the development of the first phase of the Surat Gas Project in Queensland, Australia.

Arrow Energy, a conglomeration involving Shell, will run a plant expected to generate 90 billion cubic feet of gas annually. The gas, from coal seams in a vast basin near Brisbane, will be supplied to local markets for sale.

The gas supply from the plant will power both Australian domestic customers and export markets. Construction will begin this year with sales starting in 2021.