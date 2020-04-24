Singapore achieves 2020 target to deploy 350MW of solar

Singapore has met its 2020 target of deploying 350MW of solar capacity, enough to power around 60,000 households for a year.

That’s according to the latest report from the Energy Market Authority, which suggests the completion of a 6MW rooftop solar installation at an industrial facility has helped to push the country across the milestone.

Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of Energy Market Authority, said, “In our efforts towards greater sustainability to tackle climate change, Singapore will increase solar adoption as solar is our most viable source of renewable energy.

“With strong support from stakeholders such as the commercial and industrial companies, we have successfully met the 350MWp solar target this year. We will press on towards the next solar target of at least 2GWp by 2030 and will continue to work with our stakeholders to make this possible”