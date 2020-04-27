Airbus to develop thermal instrument to support Franco-Indian climate satellite

Airbus Defence and Space has entered an agreement with the French Space Agency, Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), to develop a thermal instrument for the TRISHNA satellite which will monitor climate change.

TRISHNA will be the latest satellite in the joint Franco-Indian satellite fleet dedicated to climate monitoring and operational applications – in order to develop an observation system with high thermal resolution CNES and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have joined forces.

Observations from the new satellite are expected to enhance the understanding of the water cycle, improve management of the planet’s water resources and better define the impacts of climate change, especially at local levels.

Jean-Marc Nasr, Head of Space Systems at Airbus, said: “France’s world-leading expertise in the Earth observation export market, combined with the unmatched efficiency and ambition of the Indian Space industry is going to bring thermal infrared imagery to a new level.

“This will enable breakthrough applications in agriculture, urban and coastal zone management, meteorology, climate science and many commercial applications.”