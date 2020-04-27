Global leaders mark clean energy as ‘essential to economic recovery’

World leaders are considering an enhanced use of renewable energy as part of a stimulus plan to revive the global economy, post the Covid-19 crisis.

In a roundtable meeting hosted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the German Government, the key takeaways were job creation, improving energy systems and energy efficiency.

The meeting was attended by the likes of Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission; Simonetta Sommaruga, President of Switzerland and R.K. Singh, Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy of India.

The participants lobbied for a more robust public health system and energising clean energy systems for a faster economic recovery.

Dan Jørgensen, Danish Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities, said: “In the face of human tragedy and the plethora of consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have also been handed an opportunity to rebuild society in a manner that makes it more resilient to future crises.”

“The choices we take now to kick-start our economies will also determine our ability to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

The meeting is expected to be the first in an ongoing series of high-level discussions.