‘If smart metering network was fully functional, the coronavirus crisis would be easier to deal with’

If smart metering was already operational across the country, the UK’s energy industry would be able to deal with the coronavirus pandemic situation ‘much better’.

That’s the suggestion from Juliet Davenport, Founder and CEO of Good Energy, who spoke to Energy Live News about how the lockdown would likely change things for the sector in the future – she said a working smart meter system would allow energy companies to understand changes in demand immediately and “look after customers in a much more effective way”.

She stressed it was “our responsibility to see what benefits we can take from this situation for society as a whole” and noted that the lockdown had proven it is possible to drastically change the way businesses operate while maintaining successful results.

Ms Davenport said: “I completely believe that we should rebuild this economy as a green economy – more resilience. if we can supply key requirements of heat, power, lighting and water – if we can do this in a more long-term, sustainable way, we can face anything like this in a stronger way.”

The Good Energy boss added: “I would hope that we as an industry can come forwards with a resilience and sustainability plan that is cohesive in this position.

“We need a better system approach to this, we can actually deliver low carbon, more resilient Britain, more security of supply and this is a real opportunity to take that leadership now.”