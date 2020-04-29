BP offers supercomputer facility to speed up global Covid-19 mitigation measures

BP has offered its supercomputing facility in Houston to aid US Government-led efforts to mitigate the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The Center for High-Performance Computing is capable of processing more than 16 million-billion calculations per second – it says a similar task would require a laptop nine years to solve.

The Covid-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium is looking to advance research and find a cure for the virus – it is already working with experts from technology giants such as IBM, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services.

The initiative will process bioinformation and epidemiology within days as opposed to months, to advance studies surrounding the novel coronavirus.