Global investment firm KKR has acquired five solar assets in India for a total amount of ₹15.54 billion (£164m).

The portfolio comprises of solar plants making up 169MW and 148MW in the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.

The solar projects will be built in partnership with infrastructure developer Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital.

The announcement follows the Indian Government’s commitment to generate 175GW of renewable energy by 2022.