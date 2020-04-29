National Grid Ventures seeks to raise £1m towards patients and staff welfare

National Grid Ventures (NGV) has partnered with University Hospitals Birmingham (UHB) Charity to raise £1 million towards patient care amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In a recent national appeal, UHB charity sought funds to provide equipment and ‘comfort activities’ to NHS hospitals.

NGV has already contributed £100,000 to purchase more than 400 tablet computers to help patients stay connected with loved ones and additional funds will be used to procure reclining chairs for medical staff and bereavement boxes for families.

Mike Hammond, Chief Executive of UHB Charity, said: “The current Covid-19 crisis has presented us with many new challenges and requests for funding from frontline NHS staff, all of which are in addition to our normal £5 million of added extras.

“Working with National Grid, we have identified the need for £1 million of extra funding to support our NHS Superheroes and we are delighted that National Grid has given the campaign a massive boost by donating £100,000 towards this target.”