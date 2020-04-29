Northern Gas and Power has placed second for fastest profit growth in Sunday Times’ Profit Track 2020

Northern Gas and Power has placed second in the prestigious Sunday Times’ Profit Track 2020 league table, which records the fastest UK-business profit growth for private companies, with a sizeable 116.63% increase over three years.

Northern Gas and Power is also the top performing private business in north east England, building on earlier triumphs in the Sunday Times’ FastTrack and Ward Hadaway’s Fastest50 awards.

It’s been a busy year for Northern Gas and Power, whose current priority is clear in the COVID-19 crisis: support employees, support the community and support businesses. The UK lockdown caught many businesses off guard, including Northern Gas and Power, but swift management decisions and extensive investment into its IT infrastructure led to Northern Gas and Power securing hundreds of jobs.

Most businesses have been affected by the current crisis. As a result, Northern Gas and Power’s management has changed its strategic focus in the short-term and committed to supporting small businesses in the community and those most in need.

Stepping up to the challenges created by coronavirus, Northern Gas and Power has offered its internal departments, including legal and finance, to support all businesses, with many companies already taking advantage of the provision.

For Northern Gas and Power, the message is simple: everyone must pull together. Fokhrul Islam, CEO of Northern Gas and Power, said: “We are of course delighted to be recognised for our work – it’s testament to the hard work of everyone in the business.

“But what matters now is looking after the health, wellbeing and livelihoods of all those who are adversely affected by the devastating consequences of coronavirus. Northern Gas and Power is at hand to support any business where it can.

“We have already delivered critical services for care homes, hospices, schools, housing associations and doctors’ surgeries, giving our support to those in need.”

Mr Islam added: “I’m especially proud of our staff who have taken initiative by delivering vital drop offs to support local charities. We’re proud of the community support offered and we’re always looking to do more. Here at Northern Gas and Power, like the rest of the country, we are all looking forward to the end of this crisis to celebrate and continue our global growth.”

