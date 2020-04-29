Sellafield donates £10k to provide food to vulnerable communities

Sellafield Ltd has donated £10,000 to the charity organisation Mirehouse Residents Association to help provide food for the vulnerable communities of the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will be used by the community centre to support and provide the elderly, disabled and low-income families with food parcels and cooked meals, along with activity packs for 1,200 children under the age of 16.

Gary McKeating, Head of Community and Development of Sellafield, said: “We want all of our donations to be targeted at those who need it and underpinned by facts from the volunteers coordinating efforts on the ground.

“This donation will help to ensure that the families on Mirehouse estate who are in need are supported throughout this crisis and the Mirehouse Residents Association are best placed to make sure that happens.”