EU speeds up new tyre labelling to slash car emissions

The European Parliament’s energy committee has approved new EU tyre labels, which will cut air pollution and help drivers to choose tyres based on fuel efficiency, wet grip and noise level.

The labels would include information on a scale from ‘A’ to ‘G’, similar to the energy labelling used for household appliances, as well as information about their external noise level, expressed in decibels.

The new tyre labels will allow EU consumers to choose more fuel-efficient tyres, which can lead to significant savings for them in terms of spending as well as lower emissions – it is expected the new tyre labels could lead to a ten million tonne reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and could save consumers € 2.8 billion (£2.4bn) every year.

Road safety could also be improved through better wet grip while information on noise levels could help lower noise pollution caused by cars.

The European Parliament notes new tyre labels ‘must be clearly visible to consumers’, be on display in all situations where tyres are sold, including online and should provide a QR code for easy scanning.