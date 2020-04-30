Hitachi Capital UK makes multi-million-pound investment into GRIDSERVE

Hitachi Capital UK has made a multi-million-pound investment into GRIDSERVE to help revolutionise the UK’s approach to solar energy, create infrastructure to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hit national net zero targets.

The loan will facilitate projects including hybrid solar farms in Gloucestershire and Lincolnshire, as well as the development of GRIDSERVE’s electric forecourts around the UK.

The energy produced at the firm’s solar farms will supply a reliable stream of power to the EV infrastructure network using large-scale battery storage systems.

Robert Gordon, CEO of Hitachi Capital UK, said: “We now have a real opportunity, through flagship programmes like this, to create the infrastructure needed to fast-track EV adoption across the UK and meet the government’s ambition to be carbon-neutral by 2050, creating a greener, cleaner society.

“Our partnership, at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, marks a real step-change in addressing range anxiety caused by the lack of available charging stations currently available throughout the country.”