Smart DCC installs new cellular network to support innovation and research

Smart DCC’s new Manchester office, Brabazon House, has been outfitted with a robust, in-building advanced cellular network to enable rigorous testing of the latest smart energy technologies and initiatives at the site.

UK-based wireless telecommunications provider Vilicom installed the equipment, which will be relied on by 19 laboratories hosting 2,400 smart meter testing banks; making the facility one of the largest radio frequency test facilities in Europe.

Around 70 million messages are transmitted across the national smart meter network every month and the data helps identify individual smart installations and pinpoint issues.

The new network will allow experimentation and testing to be done in a secure, sandbox environment as Smart DCC continues to develop smart meter, home automation and electric vehicle projects.

Marc Ibanez, Managing Director of Vilicom UK, said: “Our work with Smart DCC reinforces our commitment as a business to support other like-minded companies in achieving a common goal of making low-carbon energy accessible and sustainable.

“We are proud of the work we have conducted with Smart DCC to deliver a secure network for their new hub of operations. We have given Smart DCC the tools to be able to test, understand and innovate their service to their customers.”