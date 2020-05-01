Carbon capture and storage technology gets green light in Norway

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology for a full-scale demonstration project in Norway to remove carbon dioxide emissions at a cement plant has been approved by the DNV GL, the Norwegian technical advisor to the oil and gas industry.

The post-combustion technology developed by Aker Solutions will be used to capture and liquefy 400,000 metric tonnes per year of carbon dioxide at the plant operated by Norcem.

Once the project becomes operational, it will contribute to Norway‘s 2050 goal of becoming a ‘low emission society’.

Arve Johan Kalleklev, Regional Manager, Norway and Eurasia, DNV GL – Oil & Gas, said: “Carbon capture, and subsequent storage, is currently the only technology that can achieve significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions from industrial processes.

“Carbon capture can play a vital part in decarbonising our planet. DNV GL’s qualification review of Aker Solutions’ technology is a great example of how we engage to enable implementation of this crucial technology.“