NTPC Ltd is inviting global Expression of Interests to develop hydrogen fuel cell-based electric vehicles (EVs) in India.

Ten hydrogen-based electric buses and cars will be deployed in Delhi and the northern city of Leh.

The project is first of its kind in the country, looking to decarbonise the transportation sector – supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the initiative will see through the development of hydrogen storage and dispensing facilities in Leh and Delhi.