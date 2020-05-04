HS2 station to be ‘first railway station in the world’ to win top sustainability rating

A railway station, which is going to be built by HS2, will become’the first in the world’ to be awarded the highest ranking by a sustainability rating scheme.

The design of the Interchange station in the West Midlands was deemed to be ‘outstanding’ by BREEAM.

HS2 Ltd says the station will maximise natural daylight and ventilation and notes it boasts a roof design able to capture and reuse rainwater.

The station will also use energy-efficient technology such as air source heat pumps and LED lighting, as well as 2,000 square metres of solar panels generating zero-carbon electricity.

Also, there will be 222 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the car parking area and cycle storage for 176 bicycles.

Peter Miller, HS2’s Environment and Town Planning Director said: “Our stations will be amongst the most environmentally friendly stations in the world, so this certification is fantastic news for Interchange station.

“In building the station, we are also committed to sourcing and making efficient use of sustainable materials, reducing waste and maximising the proportion of material diverted from landfill.

“All leading environmental organisations agree that climate change is the biggest future threat to wildlife and habitats in the UK. By providing a cleaner, greener way to travel, HS2 will help cut the number of cars and lorries on our roads, cut demand for domestic flights and help the country’s drive to net zero carbon emissions.”