Vattenfall to deliver low carbon heating to 10,500 London homes

A total of 10,500 new homes in South-East London could be heated through a new low carbon network, to be developed as a result of a new partnership of Vattenfall with Cory Riverside Energy.

The deal allows Vattenfall to capture heat from the waste-to-energy facility at Belvedere and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 90% compared to using conventional gas boilers in each household.

The firm aims to create an East London heat network, extending approximately 30 kilometres across four London Boroughs, including Bexley, Greenwich, Newham, Barking and Dagenham.

Adriana Rodriguez Cobas, Regional Director, South for Vattenfall Heat UK, said: “This is a landmark moment not only for Vattenfall Heat UK, but also for the drive to cut emissions from homes.

“We’re very proud to have been appointed by Cory Riverside Energy to capture the waste heat from their plant. We can use that heat to help local households keep warm without having to worry about the size of their energy bill, or whether they’re damaging the planet if they turn the heating up.”