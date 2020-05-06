Big data could help drive better performance of wind energy assets.

That’s according to Greenbyte AB, which notes global wind energy production of more than 650GW is generating 400 billion data points annually – it says this big data could allow a better understanding of turbine performance, prompt cost saving measures and help improve operational and maintenance of wind energy assets.

The research states that developers must explore digital innovations to avoid long term data challenges.

Having added the 10,000th wind turbine to its data platform earlier this year, Greenbyte AB now supports 24GW of global wind capacity, allowing it to analyse a large volume of data generated across its supported assets.

Greenbyte’s Head of Research, Pramod Bangalore, said: “As well as now producing significant amounts of our power, the world’s wind turbines are generating more than 400 billion individual points of data.

“That’s more than fifty data points for every human being alive on the planet! And that’s before one considers the necessary addition of external data sources such as weather forecasts and power prices.”