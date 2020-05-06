Defra: ‘No legal reason why waste and recycling centres cannot be open’

There is no legal reason why household waste recycling centres (HWRCs) cannot be open.

That’s the suggestion from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), which encourages councils to reopen their recycling services during the lockdown.

However, Defra acknowledges that councils have had to make difficult operational decisions based on their local needs and priorities, including deploying staff to maintain key kerbside collections.

It says: “It is reasonable for people to leave home to take their bulk rubbish to those centres where the material cannot be stored safely at home or disposed of through other legitimate routes.

“Household waste recycling centres play an essential role to the economy by providing the recycled materials that industry relies on to make new products as well as helping householders dispose of their waste and reducing the risk of fly-tipping.”