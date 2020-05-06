E.ON and npower’s industrial and commercial businesses to merge

E.ON and npower’s business energy supply units are to merge to combine the two companies’ industrial and commercial supply activities in the UK.

Following E.ON’s acquisition of npower in late 2019, npower’s business supply unit was originally left out of the deal.

The combination of the companies’ industry expertise and energy solutions now aims to address customer needs and sustainability more effectively.

Michael Lewis, E.ON UK and npower Chief Executive, said: “Bringing together our two successful Industrial & Commercial units into a single organisation creates one of the largest B2B energy businesses in the UK.

“What this means for British business is an expansion of our abilities to offer a greater range of smarter and personalised support to help meet their business efficiency and zero carbon ambitions.“