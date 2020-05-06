Ocean Stewardship Fund awards fifteen fisheries and research projects with £650k

Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has announced a £650k funding to support fifteen fisheries and research projects around the world.

The Ocean Stewardship Fund grants have prioritised this year initiatives which look into impacts on threatened species and tackling abandoned fishing gear, known as ‘ghost gear’.

The ecological data gathered from the projects will improve understanding of some of the world’s most vulnerable habitats and species.

The inaugural awards include grants to Zoological Society of London, WWF South Africa and BirdLife South Africa and to fisheries in the US, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Rupert Howes, MSC Executive, said: “We are living through extraordinary times as the world reacts and responds to the health and economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. The need for humanity to maintain and enhance global food security for all has never been more apparent or acute.

“The global fishing industry plays a critical role in this endeavour and we recognise the ongoing commitments made by fishers and retailers continuing to provide sustainable seafood to consumers despite the enormity of the challenges they are currently facing.”