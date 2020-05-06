United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust ‘to save £1.4m a year’ with green upgrades

Veolia has agreed to optimise energy for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) and install energy upgrades expected to generate financial savings of £1.4 million per year.

The ULHT, which is one of the biggest acute hospital trusts in England, also expects to cut annual carbon emissions by 7,712 tonnes across three key hospitals serving a population of around 736,700 people, with Veolia’s services to be delivered under a new energy performance contract (EPC).

The programme also aims to build long term energy resilience and make lasting enhancements to the patient care environment at Lincoln County Hospital, Pilgrim Hospital in Boston and Grantham and District Hospital – measures will include installing nearly 13,000 LED lights, a new combined heat and power plant, boiler upgrades, a low-temperature hot water network and new electrical and control infrastructure installations.

Claire Hall, Associate Director of Strategic Business Planning at ULHT, said: “Sustainability, energy efficiency, and carbon reduction, are at the heart of our management policy.

“We have already made great strides in reducing our carbon footprint. By upgrading and investing in sustainable technologies, it’s our ambition to reduce this by 28% by 2021.”