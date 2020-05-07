Drax unveils tool to reduce carbon emissions across biomass supply chains

British power generation company Drax Group has launched a ‘Biomass Carbon Calculator’ to improve carbon accounting across supply chains.

The new tool will help to decarbonise the production and transportation of biomass pellets, used for low carbon energy generation.

The recent announcement forms part of the UK’s target to go net zero by 2050 and aims to help with Drax’s own ambition to become carbon-negative by 2030.

The calculator will use real-time supply chain data to improve emission reporting and identify points where carbon reductions can be made.

The product has been vetted by industry experts through a six-week-long consultation and has been verified for compliance with the European Union’s Renewable Energy Directive II.